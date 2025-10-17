Broncos Worked Out OL Marques Cox & OT Cameron Fleming

The Denver Broncos hosted free agent OL Marques Cox and OT Cameron Fleming for workouts on Friday.

Fleming, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. Fleming was waived at the start of the 2015 season and later signed to the Patriots’ practice squad before being called up a month later.

The Patriots brought Fleming back on a one-year, $1.797 million deal for the 2017 season. Following that, the Cowboys signed him for the 2018 season on a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

He then returned to Dallas on a two-year, $8.5 million agreement. The Cowboys elected not to pick up his contract option for the 2020 season, however.

From there, Fleming had a one-year stint with the Giants and a four-year stint with the Broncos, all on one-year deals.

In 2024, Fleming appeared in one game for the Broncos.