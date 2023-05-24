Broncos Working Out Three Kickers Today

According to Chris Tomasson, the Broncos worked out kickers Brett Maher, Parker White and Elliott Fry today.

Denver doesn’t have a kicker on the roster at present after releasing veteran K Brandon McManus on Tuesday.

Tomasson adds no signing is considered imminent but Maher is getting a physical so he remains on the team’s radar.

Maher has kicked for Broncos HC Sean Payton before, so he has that working in his favor.

He is most well-known for his case of the yips on extra points during the playoffs while kicking for the Cowboys last season. He went 1-6 on PATs during the postseason.

Maher, 32, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent of Nebraska back in 2013. He lasted just a few months in New York before he was waived and later signed by the Cowboys during the preseason.

From there, Maher spent three years in the CFL before a brief stint with the Browns during the 2017 offseason. He later signed on with the Cowboys in 2018.

Maher played for the Jets, Washington and Texans before joining the Cardinals late in 2020. Arizona brought him back on a futures contract but waived him. He was then on and off of the Saints’ roster in 2021 before they waived him as well.

Maher returned to Dallas during training camp in 2022 and earned a spot on the active roster after a short stint on the practice squad to begin the season.

In 2022, Maher appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and converted 29 of 32 field goal attempts (90.6 percent) to go along with 50 of 53 extra point tries (94.3 percent).