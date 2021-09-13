Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (Ankle) Expected To Miss 4-6 Weeks

According to Adam Schefter, Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy is expected to miss four to six weeks due to a high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 1.

The injury initially looked more serious, so Jeudy appears to have escaped something worse and should be back later this season.

The Broncos could place Jeudy on injured reserve and bring him back after a minimum of three weeks.

Jeudy, 22, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included a $8.61 million signing bonus.

In 2020, Jeudy appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos totaling 52 catches for 856 yards, and three touchdowns.

In 2021, Jeudy had six catches for 72 yards before leaving Week 1 with an injury.