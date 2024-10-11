Broncos WR Josh Reynolds Likely To Miss Time With Finger Injury

According to Aaron Wilson, Broncos WR Josh Reynolds underwent minor finger surgery and is likely to miss a few weeks as he recovers.
It’ll be interesting to see if Reynolds is a candidate for injured reserve, which will require him to miss at least four weeks.
Reynolds, 29, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round in 2017 out of Texas A&M. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.04 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.
Reynolds signed a one-year deal with the Titans for the 2021 season before landing with the Lions in 2022. Detroit re-signed him a two-year, $12 million extension and was testing the market before signing a two-year deal with the Broncos in March.
In 2024, Reynolds has appeared in five games for the Broncos and recorded 12 receptions for 183 yards (15.3 YPC) and one touchdown.
