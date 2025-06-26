Browns Announce Front Office Changes

The Cleveland Browns announced several hires and promotions to their front office staff on Thursday.
The full list includes:
- James Cook – Senior Director of Player Development
- Shaun Herock – Senior College Personnel Advisor
- Josh Meyer – Scouting Assistant
- Andrew Nimo-Sefah – Scouting Assistant
- Ryan Smith – Scouting Assistant
- Evan Stanislaw – Junior Software Developer
- John Michael Tran – Junior Software Developer
- Ethan Weissman – Football Research Analyst
- Hajriz Aliu – Football Operations Assistant
- Adam Al-Khayyal – Director, Player Personnel
- Matt Donahoe – National Scout
- Tyler Habursky – Scout, National Football Scouting
- John Nussman – Area Scout (Midwest)
- Abby Protin – Senior Software Developer, Football Information Systems
- Jacqueline Roberts – Coordinator of Coaching Logistics
Cook started his career in the NFL’s London office as a football development assistant in 2018. He was promoted to Senior Coordinator of Football Development in 2022 and then to Manager of International Football Development in 2024.
Al-Khayyal started his NFL career as the Browns’ Football Administration and Player Personnel in 2015. He was promoted to College Scout in 2017 before being named Assistant Director of Player Personnel in 2020. Cleveland promoted him to Director of Player Personnel in 2022.
