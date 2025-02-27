Myles Garrett ‘Not Open’ To Extension With Browns

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Browns DE Myles Garret is “not open” to a long-term extension with the team.

Cleveland GM Andrew Berry continues to stand on the stance that they are not willing to move the star pass rusher.

Kay Cabot adds Garrett’s camp isn’t willing to meet with Berry at the combine and they have “slammed the door shut on negotiations.”

Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski shared alignment with Berry, saying he expects Garrett to be a part of their short and long-term plans.

“Not impacting my plans,” Stefanski said. “As you know, I think the world of Myles, I understand the business of football and I understand these things happen from time to time. But I expect Myles on our team this year, next year, the year after that and so on. He’s part of the present, he’s part of the future.”

The general expectation is that a starting point for a Garrett trade would be two first-round picks and more, assuming the Browns eventually relent on their hardline stance against trading him.

We named the Commanders, Falcons, Bears, Packers, Chargers, and Cardinals as potential frontrunners to keep an eye on in the sweepstakes for Garrett.

Garrett, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

He is under contract for two more seasons and is due a little less than $20 million in 2024.

In 2024, Garrett appeared in 17 games and recorded 47 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defense.

We’ll have more on the Browns and Garrett as the news is available.