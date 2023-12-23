Browns Elevate S Tanner McCallister & LB Charlie Thomas III For Week 16

Per Scott Petrak, the Browns are elevating S Tanner McCallister and LB Charlie Thomas III for the second straight week.

McCallister, 23, originally attended Oklahoma State before transferring to Ohio State and going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He then caught on with the Browns practice squad and has been on and off the active roster throughout the season so far.

In 2023, McCallister has appeared in two games for the Browns but has not recorded any statistics.