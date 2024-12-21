Browns Elevating Two Players, Rule Out WR Cedric Tillman

According to Chris Easterling, the Browns are elevating CB Kahlef Hailassie and WR James Proche II from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 16.

Petrak adds the Browns ruled out WR Cedric Tillman with a concussion while CB Martin Emerson Jr. is questionable with a back injury.

Tillman, 24, was a third-round pick to the Browns out of Tennessee in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5.6 million rookie deal through 2026 with a base salary of $952,521 in 2024.

In 2024, Tillman has appeared in 11 games for the Browns and caught 29 of 49 targets for 339 yards (11.7 YPC) and three touchdowns.