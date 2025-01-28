Browns GM Andrew Berry Says They Won’t Trade Myles Garrett, Planning Extension

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reports that Browns GM Andrew Berry said the team will not trade DE Myles Garrett despite speculation that he could be available.

Berry was asked specifically if he would entertain a trade if they were offered two first-round picks, to which he responded, “Correct. You can put that on the record.”

Garrett expressed his frustration with how the 2024 season went but reiterated his desire to retire with the team. Berry has maintained his stance multiple times that they are not willing to trade him and they want him to end his career in Cleveland.

In fact, Berry also touched on their plan to agree on a new deal with Garrett, whose contract expires after 2026.

“I don’t want to go into contract discussions. I wouldn’t do that publicly,” Berry said. “But I think you can assume that we do anticipate at some point doing a third contract with Myles. We want him to retire here.”

Garrett, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

He is under contract for three more seasons and is due a little over $5 million in 2024.

In 2024, Garrett has appeared in 14 games and recorded 38 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass defense.

We’ll have more on Garrett and the Browns as the news is available.