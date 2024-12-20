Myles Garrett Hoping To Finish Career With Browns, Not Interested In Rebuild

Myles Garrett told reporters on Friday that although he would like to finish his career with the Browns, he is not interested in playing for a rebuilding team, per Scott Petrak.

When asked if he would consider playing elsewhere, Garrett responded: ” I want to be a Cleveland Brown. I want to play here, play my career here. But if we choose to do a rebuild and it’s 2, 3, 4 years out, I want be able to compete and play at a high level, play meaningful games and be playing past January,” via Petrak.

Garrett mentioned he wants the organization to “illustrate” a plan to build a Super Bowl contender this offseason, via Mary Kay Cabot.

Garrett is the team’s most coveted player as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and a top pass rusher. Back in October, Mary Kay Cabot reported the organization had “no plans” on trading him ahead of the deadline despite speculation to the contrary. Cabot called Garrett “virtually untouchable” for the Browns.

Garrett, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

He is under contract for three more seasons and is due a little over $5 million in 2024.

In 2024, Garrett has appeared in 14 games and recorded 38 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass defense.

We’ll have more on Garrett and the Browns as the news is available.