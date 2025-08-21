Browns Held Workouts For Three Linebackers

The Cleveland Browns worked out three linebackers on Thursday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

Hudson, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Commanders in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when he was among Washington’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason, and he re-signed to the practice squad.

Washington re-signed him to a one-year deal last offseason, and he signed a one-year deal with the Saints for the 2024 season. However, New Orleans cut him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad, but the Browns signed him off their practice squad in September.

Hudson had a stint with Tennessee earlier this month.

In 2024, Hudson appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and Browns and recorded nine tackles.