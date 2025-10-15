Browns Re-Sign OT Thayer Munford To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced they have re-signed OT Thayer Munford to the practice squad.
We’ve signed T Thayer Munford Jr. to the practice squad
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 15, 2025
Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:
- TE Sal Cannella
- WR Kaden Davis
- S Christopher Edmonds
- DT Sam Kamara
- RB Ahmani Marshall
- DE Julian Okwara
- QB Bailey Zappe
- G Garrett Dellinger
- LB Edefuan Ulofoshio
- OT Tyre Phillips
- WR Luke Floriea
- G Ladarius Henderson
- DB Dee Williams
- LB Eugene Asante
- DT Simeon Barrow
- OT Thayer Munford Jr.
Munford, 25, was a four-year starter at Ohio State and was a three-time All-Big 10 selection, including two first-team selections, and a first-team All-American in 2021.
The Raiders selected him with the No. 238 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3,757,060 rookie contract that included a $97,060 signing bonus when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason.
He caught on with the Patriots on the practice squad but was signed away by the Browns before being waived again.
In 2024, Munford appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and made four starts.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!