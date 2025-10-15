Browns Re-Sign OT Thayer Munford To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced they have re-signed OT Thayer Munford to the practice squad.

We’ve signed T Thayer Munford Jr. to the practice squad — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 15, 2025

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

TE Sal Cannella WR Kaden Davis S Christopher Edmonds DT Sam Kamara RB Ahmani Marshall DE Julian Okwara QB Bailey Zappe G Garrett Dellinger LB Edefuan Ulofoshio OT Tyre Phillips WR Luke Floriea

G Ladarius Henderson DB Dee Williams LB Eugene Asante DT Simeon Barrow

OT Thayer Munford Jr.

Munford, 25, was a four-year starter at Ohio State and was a three-time All-Big 10 selection, including two first-team selections, and a first-team All-American in 2021.

The Raiders selected him with the No. 238 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3,757,060 rookie contract that included a $97,060 signing bonus when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Patriots on the practice squad but was signed away by the Browns before being waived again.

In 2024, Munford appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and made four starts.