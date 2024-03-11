Browns Reportedly Interested In Jameis Winston As Backup

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports that the Browns are interested in free agent QB Jameis Winston as a backup quarterback option to Deshaun Watson.

Joe Flacco has a great run with the Browns that led to him winning Comeback Player of the Year last year, so he could still be in the mix for Cleveland, depending on how things progress from here.

Winston, 30, is a former first-overall pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

Winston signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2021 as the starter. He, unfortunately, tore his ACL after eight games.

The Saints re-signed him to a two-year deal with a maximum value of $28 million and later brought him back on a one-year deal.

In 2023, Winston appeared in six games for the Saints, completing 53.2 percent of his passes and totaling 264 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

