Browns Seeking ‘Really Good Day 3 Pick’ For OLB Za’Darius Smith

In a hit on ESPN’s Sportscenter, Jeremy Fowler reports the Browns have a strong market for OLB Za’Darius Smith and are seeking a “really good Day 3 pick” in a trade.

Fowler gets the sense from the teams he’s spoken to that a fourth-round pick would prompt Cleveland to pull the trigger on a trade.

Barring that, the Browns are saying they’re fine keeping Smith through the deadline, as he remains under contract beyond 2024.

Fowler notes there are several pass rusher-needy teams, including the Lions, who could use help with a player like Smith.

Smith, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $66 million contract with the Packers in 2019.

Smith had one year remaining on his contract and was set to make a base salary of $14,500,000 for the 2021 season when the Packers released him.

The Ravens reached an agreement with Smith on a four-year deal worth $35 million, but he opted to back out of the deal and sign a three-year, $42 million contract with the Vikings. From there, the Vikings traded Smith to the Browns and he agreed to a two-year, $23.5 million contract with Cleveland this past March.

In 2024, Smith has appeared in eight games for the Browns and recorded 22 total tackles and five sacks.

We’ll have more on Smith ahead of the trade deadline as the news is available.