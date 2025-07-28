Browns Sign UFL RB Toa Taua

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed UFL RB Toa Taua to a contract.

The Browns RB room was a bit thin at the start of camp, as second-round RB Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned amidst legal issues and Jerome Ford is dealing with a minor injury.

Taua, 25, played in 59 games at Nevada and went undrafted in the 2023 draft. He signed with the Michigan Panthers of the UFL and spent two seasons there.

In 2025, Taua appeared in seven games for the Panthers and rushed 81 times for 357 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 76 yards.