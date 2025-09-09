Browns Signing DE K.J. Henry To Practice Squad

According to Chris Tomasson, the Browns are signing DE K.J. Henry to their practice squad.

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

TE Sal Cannella WR Kaden Davis S Christopher Edmonds DT Ralph Holley CB LaMareon James DT Sam Kamara RB Ahmani Marshall DE Julian Okwara TE Brendan Bates QB Bailey Zappe OT Logan Brown G Garrett Dellinger WR Malachi Corley LB Edefuan Ulofoshio CB Dom Jones DE K.J. Henry

Henry, 26, was drafted by the Commanders in the fifth round out of Clemson during the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4.2 million rookie contract when Washington waived him during final cuts. The Bengals claimed him off of waivers in August and later signed him to the practice squad.

Dallas signed Henry off Cincinnati’s practice squad in October and waived him a month later. From there, Henry caught on with the Eagles before being waived at the start of training camp. The Browns claimed him off waivers in July, but cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Henry appeared in four games for the Bengals and Patriots and recorded three total tackles and a sack.