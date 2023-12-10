Browns Signing S Grant Delpit To Three-Year, $36M Extension

According to Brad Stainbrook, the Browns are signing S Grant Delpit to a contract extension.

May Kay Cabot reports Delpit is getting a three-year, $36 million extension, with $23 million of that sum guaranteed.

The former second-rounder out of LSU is having a breakout season for Cleveland’s top-ranked defense in the final year of his rookie contract.

Delpit, 25, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned two consecutive All-American and first-team All-SEC honors. The Browns selected him with the No. 44 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Delpit is in the final year of a four-year, $7,465,060 rookie contract with the Browns that included a $2,989,134 signing bonus.

In 2023, Delpit has appeared in 12 games for the Browns and recorded 74 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception and three pass deflections.