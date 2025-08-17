Browns Signing WR Isaiah Bond Today

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are signing undrafted WR Isaiah Bond today.

Cabot points out Browns OC Tommy Rees coached Bond when he was at Alabama.

Bond had said he was going to be landing in Cleveland after there ended up being no sexual assault charges in the case against him. The situation caused him to go undrafted despite being viewed as at least a mid-round caliber prospect, if not a Day 2 player.

According to his agent, Damien Butler, the sexual assault case against Bond has been no-billed, and he faces no further criminal charges. However, the NFL is still reviewing the situation for potential discipline under its personal conduct policy.

Bond, 21, was a four-star recruit ranking as the No. 43 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class out of Georgia. He committed to Alabama in December of 2021 and spent two seasons there before entering the transfer portal. Bond was a five-star transfer ranked as the No. 1 receiver in the portal before committing to Texas.

In his collegiate career, Bond appeared in 41 games over three seasons for Alabama and Texas and recorded 99 catches for 1,428 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 101 yards and a touchdown.