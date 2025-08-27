Browns Signing WR Malachi Corley To Practice Squad

According to Jordan Schultz, the Browns are signing WR Malachi Corley to the practice squad.

He was a third-round pick of the Jets just last year but was cut after a disastrous rookie year and underwhelming second offseason.

Corley, 23, was a three-year starter at Western Kentucky and earned first-team All-CUSA honors the last two years of his college career.

The Jets used the No. 65 overall pick in the third round on Corley, and he signed a four-year, $6,073,456 contract that includes a $1,237,060 signing bonus and carried a $1,104,265 cap figure for the 2024 season.

However, he was cut coming out of the preseason in the second year of that contract.

In 2024, Corley appeared in nine games for the Jets and caught three passes for sixteen yards. He also carried the ball twice for 26 yards.