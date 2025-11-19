Browns Signed Two Corners Off Other Practice Squads

According to Aaron Wilson, the Browns are planning to sign CB D’Angelo Ross to their active roster from the Texans’ practice squad.

Cleveland opened up a pair of roster spots yesterday, one of them from placing CB Dom Jones on injured reserve.

The Browns will fill the other spot by signing CB Sam Webb off the Titans’ practice squad, they announced on Wednesday.

Ross, 29, wound up going undrafted out of New Mexico back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots.

Ross spent three seasons on and off of New England’s active roster before signing a futures deal with the Dolphins for the 2022 season. Miami cut him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason, however.

From there, Ross joined the Texans and has been with the team ever since, returning on one-year deals.

In 2025, Ross has appeared in three games for the Texans and recorded no statistics.