Browns Worked Out Eight Players

The Cleveland Browns hosted eight players for workouts on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

The full list includes:

DT Dante Barnett DB Shemar Bartholomew DB D.J. James DE Nate Lynn LB Grayson Murphy TE Nick Muse TE Steven Stilianos TE Cole Turner

Turner, 24, was drafted by the Commanders in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Nevada.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.998 million rookie contract that included a $338,880 signing bonus when Washington cut him loose coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2023, Turner appeared in 12 games for the Commanders and caught 11 of 15 targets for 120 yards.