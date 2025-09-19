Browns Worked Out Eight Players

The Cleveland Browns hosted eight players for workouts on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.
The full list includes:
-
DT Dante Barnett
-
-
DB D.J. James
-
DE Nate Lynn
-
LB Grayson Murphy
-
TE Nick Muse
-
TE Steven Stilianos
-
TE Cole Turner
Turner, 24, was drafted by the Commanders in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Nevada.
He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.998 million rookie contract that included a $338,880 signing bonus when Washington cut him loose coming out of this year’s preseason.
In 2023, Turner appeared in 12 games for the Commanders and caught 11 of 15 targets for 120 yards.
