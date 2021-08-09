Buccaneers Activate TE Cameron Brate From PUP List

The Buccaneers announced they have activated TE Cameron Brate from the PUP list.

Buccaneers Remove TE Cameron Brate from PUP List Release: https://t.co/QTo73iKl5P — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) August 9, 2021

Brate, 30, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard back in 2014. He was on and off of their active roster during the first two years in the NFL and had a brief stint with the Saints before returning to the Buccaneers in 2015.

Tampa Bay signed Brate to a six-year, $41 million contract in 2018 that included $18 million guaranteed. He later agreed to rework the deal back in April.

In 2020, Brate appeared in all 16 games for the Buccaneers and caught 28 passes for 282 yards receiving and two touchdowns.