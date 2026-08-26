Buccaneers Announce Two Roster Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they signed WR Jha’Quan Jackson and waived WR Dennis Houston with an injury designation.
Jackson, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Titans in the 2024 draft out of Tulane. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2027 but was waived after camp in 2025. From there, Jackson had a brief stint with the Saints’ practice squad in November.
The Texans signed him to a contract in May but cut him loose in recent days.
In 2024, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Titans and recorded one catch for eight yards.
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