Buccaneers Announce Two Roster Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they signed WR Jha’Quan Jackson and waived WR Dennis Houston with an injury designation.

Buccaneers Sign Jha'Quan Jackson Press Release: https://t.co/FNLAsFQyR5 — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) August 26, 2026

Jackson, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Titans in the 2024 draft out of Tulane. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2027 but was waived after camp in 2025. From there, Jackson had a brief stint with the Saints’ practice squad in November.

The Texans signed him to a contract in May but cut him loose in recent days.

In 2024, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Titans and recorded one catch for eight yards.