Buccaneers Announced Five Moves Today

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced five roster moves today, including signing DT Desmond Watson to the practice squad and promoting DT C.J. Brewer to the active roster.

Tampa Bay also signed TE Caden Prieskorn to the practice squad, cut S Jack Henderson and placed TE Ko Kieft on injured reserve.

Watson, 22, played in every game for four years at Florida and made 10 starts. He was not selected during the 2025 NFL Draft and signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

Tampa Bay cut him from the non-football injury list coming out of the preseason.

During his four-year college career, Watson recorded 63 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and one pass deflection in 51 games.

Brewer, 27, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Coastal Carolina following the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed onto their practice squad.

Brewer bounced on and off the Bills’ practice squad before getting cut loose and playing for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in the 2023 spring season.

He then joined Tampa Bay on a one-year contract ahead of the 2024 NFL season and re-signed with them this past offseason.

In 2024, Brewer appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 12 total tackles and two sacks.