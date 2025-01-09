Buccaneers Asst. GM John Spytek Name To Watch For Raiders’ GM Job

According to Jonathan Jones, one name to keep an eye on regarding the Raiders’ GM search is Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek.

Jones explains that Spytek has been a “critical part” of Buccaneers GM Jason Licht’s staff and has a relationship with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady from their time together at Michigan.

Spytek is also on the Titans’ list of candidates for their general manager job.

Spytek began his player personnel career working as an intern for the Eagles back in 2005. He later had stints with the Lions, Browns, and Broncos before eventually being hired by the Buccaneers.

Tampa elevated Spytek director to Vice President of Player Personnel in 2021 and promoted him to assistant GM in 2023.

He was a candidate for the Vikings and Raiders’ general manager jobs back in 2022.