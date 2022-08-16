Buccaneers Cut Six Including DB Ross Cockrell

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut six players to get the roster down to 85 players, per Greg Auman.

Buccaneers Reach 85-Player Roster Limit Release: https://t.co/eVXeQZnlQa — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) August 16, 2022

The full list includes:

DB Ross Cockrell G Curtis Blackwell WR Kameron Brown T Jonathan Hubbard (injured) OLB JoJo Ozougwu (injured TE Ben Beise

Cockrell, 31, was initially drafted in the fourth round by the Buffalo Bills in 2014. The Bills waived Cockrell after only one season, and he later caught on with the Steelers.

From there, Pittsburgh traded Cockrell to the Giants in 2017. He later signed a two-year, $6.8 million deal the following year with the Panthers. He played out that deal and caught on with the Buccaneers’ practice squad in 2020 before eventually being promoted to the active roster.

Tampa Bay brought him back on a two-year deal in 2021.

In 2021, Cockrell appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers, recording 39 total tackles, one forced fumble and seven pass defenses.