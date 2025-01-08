Buccaneers Designate CB Troy Hill To Return, Sign DL Adam Gotsis

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have designated CB Troy Hill to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Additionally, the team signed veteran DL Adam Gotsis to the practice squad.

Hill, 33, originally signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in May of 2015. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but later signed on to their practice squad.

Hill had a brief stint with the Patriots in 2015 before he was claimed off of waivers by the Rams. Los Angeles re-signed him to a two-year, $8.25 million deal back in 2019 and made a base salary of $2.85 million last season.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $24 million deal with the Browns.

During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Browns traded Hill back to the Rams in return for a 2023 fifth-round pick. From there he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers in 2023 and returned on another one-year deal in March. Carolina cut him loose in October and he signed with the Buccaneers.

In 2024, Hill has appeared in six games for the Panthers and two games for the Buccaneers, recording 32 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defense.

Gotsis, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.9 million contract with Denver and made a base salary of $986,987 for the 2019 season.

He was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career when the Broncos let him walk because of a knee injury. There had been some doubt about whether Gotsis would be ready for the start of the season but he signed a deal with Jacksonville ahead of the 2020 season.

Gotsis re-signed with the Jaguars on one-year deals for two years agreeing to a two-year contract in 2023. However he was released in August of 2024, later catching on with the Colts.

In 2024, Gotsis appeared in five games for the Colts and recorded eight total tackles.