Buccaneers Expected To Be Interested In Ezekiel Elliott

According to Rick Stroud, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to be interested in Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott once he’s officially released by Dallas, which will be soon.

Stroud points out Elliott’s longtime position coach in Dallas, Skip Peete, is now the RB coach for the Buccaneers.

He also says the Buccaneers have actually mentioned Elliott as someone they’d be interested in during discussions with other free agent running backs.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of market develops for Elliott, as he has seemingly lacked some of the explosiveness he’s had earlier in his career. Free agency usually isn’t kind to running backs either.

Elliott, 27, was taken with the No. 4 overall pick by the Cowboys back in 2016. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $24,956,342, which included a signing bonus of $16,350,068.

Elliott was set to make a base salary of $3.85 million for the 2019 season and another $9.1 million in 2020 under the fifth-year option when he elected to hold out for a new deal in 2019. Dallas eventually re-signed him to a six-year, $90 million extension that included $50 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Elliott appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and rushed for 876 yards on 231 carries (3.8 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Elliott as the news is available.