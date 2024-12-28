Buccaneers Make Seven Roster Moves, Re-Sign OLB Shaquil Barrett

The Buccaneers announced seven roster moves on Saturday, including re-signing OLB Shaquil Barrett.

The team also made the following roster moves:

Promoted P Jack Browning from the practice squad.

from the practice squad. Activated WR Kameron Johnson and S Jordan Whitehead from injured reserve.

and S from injured reserve. Elevated LB Deion Jones and QB Michael Pratt from the practice squad.

and QB from the practice squad. Waived LB Vi Jones.

This comes after Barrett applied for reinstatement from retirement last week. However, the Dolphins declined to activate him from the retired list before waiving him on Wednesday.

He walked away from the game in July to spend more time with his family after signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins this offseason. Barrett’s family lost their young daughter last year in a tragic drowning accident.

Barrett, 31, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 2014. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to Denver’s practice squad.

After bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster, Barrett landed on the active roster at the end of his rookie year. He played out the remainder of his rookie contract.

Barrett signed with the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 to a one-year, $4 million deal and was franchised in 2020. He re-signed to a four-year, $68 million extension in 2021, but was released this offseason.

He caught on with the Dolphins on a one-year deal worth up to $9 million but retired in July.

In 2023, Barrett appeared in 16 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 52 tackles, three tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception returned for a touchdown and two pass deflections.