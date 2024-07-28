Buccaneers & OT Tristan Wirfs ‘Miles Apart’ In Extension Talks

Jordan Schultz of B/R is reporting that the Buccaneers and OT Tristan Wirfs are still “very far apart” in contract talks regarding a long-term deal.

A source tells Schultz that the two parties are “miles apart” right now from an agreement.

Wirfs made the switch from right tackle to left tackle last season and continued to be one of the top tackles in all of football. He’s entering the final year of his contract on the fifth-year option in 2024 and would be one of the best available free agents next year should he hit the open market.

The Buccaneers will have their franchise tag available, but it would likely make more sense to get an extension done rather than rely on the tag.

Wirfs, 25, was a three-year starter at Iowa and earned first-team All-American honors before the Buccaneers traded up to select him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $16,228,026 rookie contract that included a $9,362,201 signing bonus. The Buccaneers exercised his fifth-year option which is expected to cost $18,244,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Wirfs appeared in and started all 17 games for the Buccaneers at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 5 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

