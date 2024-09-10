Buccaneers Place CB Bryce Hall On IR, Sign CB Keenan Isaac

The Buccaneers announced on Tuesday that they have placed CB Bryce Hall on injured reserve and signed CB Keenan Isaac in his place.

Hall suffered a dislocated right ankle and fractured fibula in Sunday’s win over the Commanders.

Hall, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2020. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,610,802 rookie contract with the Jets that includes a $315,802 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he agreed to a contract with the Buccaneers in March.

In 2023, Hall appeared in nine games for the Jets and tallied seven total tackles, two passes defended, one interception, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown.

