Buccaneers Place WR Scotty Miller On IR, Designate Two To Return

The Buccaneers announced they have placed WR Scotty Miller on injured reserve.

He’s dealing with a turf toe injury that will now keep him out a minimum of three weeks before he’s eligible to come back.

We've placed WR Scotty Miller on IR. In addition, OLB Cam Gill and G John Molchon have returned to practice. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 29, 2021

Tampa Bay also designated OLB Cam Gill and G John Molchon to return from injured reserve. This opens a 21-day window where they can practice with the team before the Buccaneers need to make a decision on whether to add them to the active roster.

Miller, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract that included $127,480 guaranteed.

In 2021, Miller has appeared in three games for the Bucs, hauling in two passes on three targets for 11 yards. He also has added 19 yards on special teams through kick returns.