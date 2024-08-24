Buccaneers Placing RB Chase Edmonds & WR Rakim Jarrett On IR

According to Rick Stroud, Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles revealed that RB Chase Edmonds and WR Rakim Jarrett will begin the regular season on injured reserve.

Greg Auman points out that a new NFL rule change allows each team to put two players on injured reserve on the day of final roster cuts with the chance to bring them back.

Edmonds, 27, was drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round out of Fordham in 2018. He finished the final year of a four-year, $2.9 million rookie contract and had a base salary of $920,000 in 2021.

Edmonds was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year, $12.6 million deal with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins then traded Edmonds along with a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for OLB Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. He was released last offseason and signed with the Buccaneers.

In 2023, Edmonds appeared in 10 games for the Buccaneers, rushing 49 times for 176 yards to go along with 18 receptions for 81 yards receiving.

