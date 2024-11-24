Buccaneers S Jordan Whitehead Ruled Out With Pectoral Injury

The Buccaneers ruled out veteran S Jordan Whitehead with a pectoral injury during Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Whitehead, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers out of Pittsburgh back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract.

Whitehead was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year, $14.5 million deal with the Jets.

After that deal expired, he returned to Tampa Bay on a two-year, $9 million contract that is worth up to $10.5 million in incentives.

In 2024, Whitehead appeared in 11 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 71 tackles.

We will have more info on Whitehead as it becomes available.