Buccaneers Sign 15 UDFAs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 15 undrafted free agents to contracts ahead of their rookie minicamp this weekend.

The full list includes:

Sanders, 25, began his career at South Carolina in 2019 before moving on to Jackson State and Colorado with his father, HC Deion Sanders, and brother, QB Shedeur Sanders.

He was named Second-team All-SWAC in 2021.

During his six years of college football, Sanders appeared in 52 games and made 33 starts. He recorded 217 tackles, one sack, six interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, 13 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries. and seven forced fumbles

Williams, 23, began his career at LSU back in 2019 as a walk-on and is the son of former Buccaneers RB Jermaine Williams.

During his five seasons with LSU, Williams recorded 1,494 rushing yards on 314 carries in 60 games. He also rushed for 17 touchdowns.

He also caught 71 passes for 600 yards and a touchdown.