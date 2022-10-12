Buccaneers Sign CB Quandre Mosley To Practice Squad

The Buccaneers announced on Wednesday that they have added CB Quandre Mosley to their practice squad.

Buccaneers Add Quandre Mosely to Practice Squad Release: https://t.co/Job0qZoy8X — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) October 12, 2022

The following is an updated list of the team’s practice squad members:

QB Ryan Griffin

WR Deven Thompkins

DL Mike Greene

DL Will Previlon

G John Molchon

RB Patrick Laird

ILB J.J. Russell

OL Dylan Cook

S Nolan Turner

CB Anthony Chesley

TE David Wells

OT Justin Skule

D Khalil Davis

WR Kaylon Geiger

LB Ulysees Gilbert

CB Quandre Mosley

Mosley, 23, went undrafted out of Kentucky before catching on with the Cowboys. He was later let go by Dallas and was signed to the Seahawks practice squad.

During his college career at Kentucky, Moseley appeared in 36 games and recorded 69 tackles, three interceptions, and one sack.