Buccaneers Sign CB Quandre Mosley To Practice Squad

The Buccaneers announced on Wednesday that they have added CB Quandre Mosley to their practice squad.
The following is an updated list of the team’s practice squad members:
- QB Ryan Griffin
- WR Deven Thompkins
- DL Mike Greene
- DL Will Previlon
- G John Molchon
- RB Patrick Laird
- ILB J.J. Russell
- OL Dylan Cook
- S Nolan Turner
- CB Anthony Chesley
- TE David Wells
- OT Justin Skule
- D Khalil Davis
- WR Kaylon Geiger
- LB Ulysees Gilbert
- CB Quandre Mosley
Mosley, 23, went undrafted out of Kentucky before catching on with the Cowboys. He was later let go by Dallas and was signed to the Seahawks practice squad.
During his college career at Kentucky, Moseley appeared in 36 games and recorded 69 tackles, three interceptions, and one sack.
