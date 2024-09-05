Buccaneers Sign DL Ben Stille Off Cardinals Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed DL Ben Stille off of the Cardinals’ practice squad on Thursday, according to his agency.

Stille, 26, went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2022 before catching on with the Dolphins. He played both linebacker and defensive tackle for the Cornhuskers and hails from Ashland, Nebraska.

The Browns opted to sign him from Miami’s practice squad back and he was later waived following the draft and claimed by the Cardinals. Stille has been on and off of the Cardinals’ roster ever since.

In 2023, Stille appeared in five games for the Cardinals and recorded eight tackles and a sack.