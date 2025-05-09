Buccaneers Sign First-Round WR Emeka Egbuka

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Friday that they’ve signed first-round WR Emeka Egbuka to a rookie contract.

This leaves just one unsigned draft pick for the Buccaneers:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 19 Emeka Egbuka WR Signed 2 53 Benjamin Morrison CB 3 84 Jacob Parrish CB Signed 4 121 David Walker LB Signed 5 157 Elijah Roberts EDGE Signed 7 235 Tez Johnson WR Signed

Egbuka, 22, committed to Ohio State as a five-star recruit. He earned second-team All-Big 10 honors in 2022 and third-team honors the next two seasons.

The Buccaneers used the No. 19 overall pick in round one on Egbuka. He’s projected to sign Egbuka to a four-year, $18,147,572 contract that includes a $9,838,231 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his four-year college career, Egbuka recorded 205 receptions for 2,868 yards and 24 touchdowns. He added 24 carries for 145 yards and two more touchdowns.