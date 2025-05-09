Buccaneers Sign First-Round WR Emeka Egbuka

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Friday that they’ve signed first-round WR Emeka Egbuka to a rookie contract.
This leaves just one unsigned draft pick for the Buccaneers:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|19
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|Signed
|2
|53
|Benjamin Morrison
|CB
|3
|84
|Jacob Parrish
|CB
|Signed
|4
|121
|David Walker
|LB
|Signed
|5
|157
|Elijah Roberts
|EDGE
|Signed
|7
|235
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|Signed
Egbuka, 22, committed to Ohio State as a five-star recruit. He earned second-team All-Big 10 honors in 2022 and third-team honors the next two seasons.
The Buccaneers used the No. 19 overall pick in round one on Egbuka. He’s projected to sign Egbuka to a four-year, $18,147,572 contract that includes a $9,838,231 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
During his four-year college career, Egbuka recorded 205 receptions for 2,868 yards and 24 touchdowns. He added 24 carries for 145 yards and two more touchdowns.
