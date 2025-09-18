Buccaneers Signing G Sua Opeta

Greg Auman reports the Buccaneers are signing G Sua Opeta to the practice squad after a workout on Thursday.

It’s worth noting Tampa Bay lost starting RG Cody Mauch to a season-ending injury.

Opeta, 29, wound up going undrafted back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles and was added to their practice squad at the start of the 2019 season.

Since then, Opeta bounced on and off Philadelphia’s roster in 2022 but cracked their active roster in the 2023 season.

From there, he signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers for the 2024 and 2025 seasons but was among their final roster cuts this year.

In 2023, Opeta appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and started six times at guard.