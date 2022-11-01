Buccaneers Waive OL Fred Johnson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday they have waived OL Fred Johnson.

Buccaneers Waive Fred Johnson Release: https://t.co/h3eurviiOu — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) November 1, 2022

Johnson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Florida back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived during the season.

The Bengals later claimed Johnson off of waivers and he spent a few years in Cincinnati. The Bengals initially tendered him as a restricted free agent this offseason but rescinded the tender. He then signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers.

In 2022, Johnson has appeared in five games for the Bucs with no starts.