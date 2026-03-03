Buccaneers Won’t Tender RFA OLB Markees Watts

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers have informed restricted free agent OLB Markees Watts they won’t tender him a contract.

Watts is now set to be an unrestricted free agent.

Watts, 26, hails from Lancaster, South Carolina, and signed on with the Buccaneers after going undrafted out of UNC-Charlotte in the 2023 draft. He graduated as Charlotte’s all-time sack leader with 21.5 sacks in five seasons.

In 2025, Watts appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and recorded nine tackles and 0.5 sacks.