Bucs Making Two Moves Including Signing CB Dallis Flowers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing CB Dallis Flowers to the practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.

The Bucs also promoted CB Keenan Isaac from the practice squad to the active roster.

Flowers, 27, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburg State (KS) following the 2022 NFL Draft. He successfully made the team in each of his first three seasons.

However, the Colts waived him a couple of weeks ago.

In 2024, Flowers has appeared in four games for the Colts and recorded nine total tackles and one tackle for loss.