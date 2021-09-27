Bucs WR Scotty Miller Likely To Be Placed On IR With Turf Toe

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Scotty Miller is expected to miss a “significant amount of time” with a toe injury that will likely lead to him being placed on injured reserve, according to Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that Miller is still awaiting test results that will determine the severity of the injury as well as a timetable for his return.

Miller is dealing with a pretty severe turf toe injury.

Miller, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract that included $127,480 guaranteed.

In 2021, Miller has appeared in three games for the Bucs, hauling in two passes on three targets for 11 yards. He also has added 19 yards on special teams through kick returns.