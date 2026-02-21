Cam Ward (Shoulder) Expected To Resume Throwing In 2-3 Weeks

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that the plan for Titans QB Cam Ward is to resume throwing ball in a two or three weeks.

Ward is reportedly “recovering well” from the right AC shoulder sprain he suffered this past season.

Ward is expected to work on his mechanics this offseason to get away from some of the “bad habits” he developed last year.

As for OC Brian Daboll, Ward is “very excited” to work with him, per Wolfe.

Ward, 23, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after receiving offers only from there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

The Titans used the No. 1 overall pick in round one on Ward. He signed a four-year, $48,757,500 contract that includes a $32,100,000 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Ward appeared in al 17 games for the Titans and completed 60 percent of his passes for 3,169 yards to go along with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed 38 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns.