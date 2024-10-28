Cardinals Activate DL Darius Robinson From Injured Reserve

The Arizona Cardinals officially activated rookie DL Darius Robinson from injured reserve on Monday.

Robinson, 22, was a three-year starter at Missouri and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Cardinals drafted him with the No. 27 pick in the 2024 draft.

Robinson signed a four-year, $13,613,693 contract that includes a $6,720,868 signing bonus and will carry a $2,475,217 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his five-year college career, Robinson appeared in 47 games and recorded 111 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass defense.