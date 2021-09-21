Cardinals Activate WR Antoine Wesley From COVID-19 List, Release K Matt McCrane

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they’ve activated WR Antoine Wesley from the COVID-19 list and released K Matt McCrane from their practice squad.

Wesley, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Texas Tech back in May of 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Ravens.

Baltimore waived Wesley coming out of the preseason and later added him to their practice squad. The Ravens brought him back on a futures contract this past January of last year.

Baltimore declined to tender him a qualifying offer this offseason and he signed on with the Cardinals in May.

During his college career at Texas Tech, Wesley caught 98 passes for 1,547 yards receiving and nine touchdowns over the course of three seasons and 19 games.