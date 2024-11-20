Cardinals Activating RT Jonah Williams

The Arizona Cardinals announced they are activating RT Jonah Williams from injured reserve.

The #AZCardinals are activating RT Jonah Williams from IR today. https://t.co/dSaN8TGP0J — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 20, 2024

The veteran has been out since Week 1 with a knee injury.

Williams, 26, was selected by the Bengals in the first round out of Alabama in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,630,162 rookie contract that included a $10,841,936 signing bonus.

The Bengals exercised Williams’ fifth-year option which will cost them $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. Williams was testing the open market as an unrestricted this offseason when he signed with the Cardinals in March on a two-year, $30 million deal.

In 2023, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and made 17 starts at right tackle.