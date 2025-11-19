Cardinals Added P Matt Haack Among Six Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced they signed P Matt Haack to the roster and WR Trent Sherfield to the practice squad.

The team moved on from former P Pat O’Donnell this week, so Haack comes in as the replacement.

Arizona also re-signed LB Jared Bartlett to the practice squad along with OL Trey Weydig and cut WR Jalen Virgil from the unit.

Haack, 31, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million deal with Miami.

Haack made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season and was re-signed to a one-year restricted deal in April 2020. From there, he joined the Bills in 2021.

Haack spent the 2022 season with the Colts before signing on with the Cardinals. He was let go in August and caught on with the Browns as a replacement punter due to injury. He later signed on with the Giants in October.

Denver signed him to a one-year deal in March but let him go in May.

In 2024, Haack appeared in four games for the Giants and punted 21 times for 988 yards (47.0 YPP) and downed nine kicks inside the 20.