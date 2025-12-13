Cardinals Announce Four Week 15 Roster Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Arizona Cardinals announced Saturday that they’ve made four roster moves ahead of their Week 15 game against the Texans. 

Cardinals Helmet

The full list includes:

Nichols, 29, was drafted by the Bears in the fifth round of the 2018 draft out of Delaware. He played out the final year of a four-year $2.75 million rookie deal.

Nichols was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 and tested the market, signing a two-year, $11 million deal with the Raiders. After playing out that contract, he hit unrestricted free agency again and signed a three-year, $21 million deal with Arizona. 

In 2025, Bilal Nichols appeared in four games for the Cardinals and recorded three tackles and no sacks.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply