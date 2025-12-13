Cardinals Announce Four Week 15 Roster Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced Saturday that they’ve made four roster moves ahead of their Week 15 game against the Texans.

The full list includes:

Cardinals elevated WRs Trent Sherfield Sr. and Jalen Brooks to their active roster

Sr. and to their active roster Cardinals activated OT Christian Jones from injured reserve

from injured reserve Cardinals placed DL Bilal Nichols on injured reserve

Nichols, 29, was drafted by the Bears in the fifth round of the 2018 draft out of Delaware. He played out the final year of a four-year $2.75 million rookie deal.

Nichols was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 and tested the market, signing a two-year, $11 million deal with the Raiders. After playing out that contract, he hit unrestricted free agency again and signed a three-year, $21 million deal with Arizona.

In 2025, Bilal Nichols appeared in four games for the Cardinals and recorded three tackles and no sacks.