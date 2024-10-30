Cardinals Designate OT Jonah Williams To Return, Sign Two To PS

The Cardinals announced they are designating RT Jonah Williams to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Williams went down in Week 1 with a knee injury.

The Cardinals also signed LB Milo Eifler and DL Anthony Goodlow to the practice squad, per Josh Weinfuss.

Williams, 26, was selected by the Bengals in the first round out of Alabama in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,630,162 rookie contract that included a $10,841,936 signing bonus.

The Bengals exercised Williams’ fifth-year option which will cost them $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. Williams was testing the open market as an unrestricted this offseason when he signed with the Cardinals in March on a two-year, $30 million deal.

In 2023, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and made 17 starts at right tackle.